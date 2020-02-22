No classes for funeral after teen killed in weekend crash

NEW ROADS – False River Academy in New Roads will cancel classes Wednesday to allow faculty and students to attend the funeral of a senior student.

Louisiana State Police say 17-year-old Clayton Jarreau was killed while traveling southbound on LA 417 early Sunday morning. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt when he failed to take a turn properly. He suffered fatal injuries when the pickup overturned.

Two passengers, both students at False River Academy, were also in the pickup at the time of the crash. They were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with severe injuries.

Louisiana State Police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

False River Academy School officials say Jarreau is the son of Guy and Darlene Jarreau. Darlene is a paraprofessional in the Pre-K class at False River Academy.

“Due to the overwhelming number of faculty and staff that will be attending the services for Clay, school will be canceled this Wednesday, Feb. 22,” a statement on the school’s Facebook page said. “It is important to us that our entire school community has the opportunity to celebrate Clay’s life and be there for his family.”

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland from 9 a.m. until the mass at 12 p.m. The burial will follow the service at the church cemetery on grounds.

School officials say no vigil is planned to be held at the school at this time.