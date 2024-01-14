66°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 7 LSU women's basketball falls to unranked Auburn 67-62, their first SEC loss of the season
AUBURN - LSU women's basketball suffered their second loss of the season and first SEC loss as they fell to Auburn 67-62.
Angel Reese led LSU in scoring with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Aneesah Morrow had 12 points and 15 assists.
Trending News
LSU plays at Alabama 8 p.m. on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Starbucks wins union election amid nationwide movement
-
D.R Horton facing heat after announcing HOA fees will soon be raised...
-
American Civil Rights activist reconnects with children she met during work to...
-
Baton Rouge's mayor's State of the City address - how did 2023...
-
New Rouses Market location opens on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning