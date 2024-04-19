78°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 4 Tennessee shuts out LSU softball to open series
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The No. 7 LSU softball team couldn't get anything going offensively Friday night.
The Tigers dropped the first game of a three-game series at No. 4 Tennessee, 3-0.
LSU mustered up just two hits against Tennessee's Payton Gottshall, who tossed 6.1 scoreless innings. Tiger Sydney Berzon pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run in the loss.
Trending News
The Volunteers, 32-8 overall and 13-3 in the SEC, and the Tigers, 33-9 overall and 10-9 in the SEC, play again Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment