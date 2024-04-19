No. 4 Tennessee shuts out LSU softball to open series

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The No. 7 LSU softball team couldn't get anything going offensively Friday night.

The Tigers dropped the first game of a three-game series at No. 4 Tennessee, 3-0.

LSU mustered up just two hits against Tennessee's Payton Gottshall, who tossed 6.1 scoreless innings. Tiger Sydney Berzon pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run in the loss.

The Volunteers, 32-8 overall and 13-3 in the SEC, and the Tigers, 33-9 overall and 10-9 in the SEC, play again Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.