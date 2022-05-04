No. 20 LSU baseball beats Nicholls 10-6

BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU baseball cruises to a 10-6 win over Nicholls. The Tigers had a big 3rd inning scoring 5 runs including 2 home runs. Josh Pearson hit a 3 run shot for his 5th home run of the season, then a few batters later Jacob Berry sent a solo shot over the right field wall.

The freshmen continues to improve offensively, as Pearson had 3 hits, 5 RBI's and 1 home run.

Nicholls made it close in the 9th scoring 5 runs. As LSU pitcher Michael Fowler struggled on the mound giving up 4 of those runs.

LSU is now 30-14 on the season, and will now travel to Alabama for a weekend series starting on Friday.