No. 2 LSU gymnastics is set to face three other top-10 teams in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Saturday

BATON ROUGE - After a solid start to the 2025 season with a win over Iowa State, the No. 2 LSU gymnastics team now turns their attention to a tough competition at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet on Saturday.

The Tigers will compete in the second session of the meet against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 6 Cal. All of these teams were among those that competed in the semi final round of the national championship. With the exception of Oklahoma, LSU, Utah and Cal were among the final four teams in the country.

The Tigers started their season with a score of 197.300 in their victory over Iowa State. They were led by all-arounders Aleah Finnegan and freshman Kailin Chio. LSU expects big performances from those gymnasts again this week.

Week two also is the (partial) return of All Around National Champion, Haleigh Bryant. Bryant injured her UCL before the season and has been taking time to recover. She did not compete in the first meet, but the coaching staff expects Bryant to compete on balance beam on Saturday.

This podium style meet is good preparation for the Tigers to get used to the equipment in that environment, as the entire post season will be podium meets.

LSU will compete at 3:00 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The meet will be broadcasted on WBRZ.