No. 2 LSU baseball beats Mississippi State 9-8

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
STARKVILLE, Miss. - The No. 2 LSU baseball team is back in the win column.

The Tigers beat Mississippi State Saturday, 9-8 for their first SEC win of the season. LSU lost to the Bulldogs Friday night.

Thanks to four early home runs, LSU jumped out to a 9-1 lead after three innings. Mississippi State came back though, making it 9-6 after five innings. Then, the Bulldogs scored two more in the seventh and had a chance to tie it, but Steven Milam threw out Amani Larry at the plate to end the inning.

LSU's Nate Ackenhausen shut the door in the bottom of the ninth, retiring all three hitters to help the Tigers improve to 17-3 overall and 1-1 in SEC play.

Hayden Travinski, Tommy White, Jared Jones, and Mac Bingham each had a home run for LSU.

The Tigers can win the series with a victory against Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

