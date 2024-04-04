62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 18 LSU baseball beats No. 7 Vanderbilt 10-6, breaks 4-game losing skid

28 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2024 Apr 4, 2024 April 04, 2024 8:53 PM April 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - No. 18 LSU baseball defeated No. 7 Vanderbilt 10-6 at Alex Box Stadium Thursday night, breaking a four-game losing streak after the team got swept against Arkansas and lost to Southern.

The scoring began with a third inning Josh Pearson homer into right field, giving LSU a 1-0 lead that they never relinquished. By the end of the fourth inning, LSU was up 9-0.

Luke Holman started for LSU, recording 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings. 

Trending News

LSU's series against Vanderbilt continues 7 p.m. Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days