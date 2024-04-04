62°
No. 18 LSU baseball beats No. 7 Vanderbilt 10-6, breaks 4-game losing skid
BATON ROUGE - No. 18 LSU baseball defeated No. 7 Vanderbilt 10-6 at Alex Box Stadium Thursday night, breaking a four-game losing streak after the team got swept against Arkansas and lost to Southern.
The scoring began with a third inning Josh Pearson homer into right field, giving LSU a 1-0 lead that they never relinquished. By the end of the fourth inning, LSU was up 9-0.
Luke Holman started for LSU, recording 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
LSU's series against Vanderbilt continues 7 p.m. Friday.
