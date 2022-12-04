68°
No. 17 LSU will take on Purdue in the 2023 Citrus Bowl

By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - No. 17 LSU will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2023 Citrus Bowl. This will be the Tigers 3rd trip to the Citrus Bowl in the last seven seasons. The last time LSU was there was back in 2017, when the team lost to Brian Kelly's Notre Dame Irish.

Kickoff is set for noon on January 2nd, right here on WBRZ. 

