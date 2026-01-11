No. 12 LSU upsets No. 2 Texas in front of packed PMAC crowd

BATON ROUGE - No. 12 LSU took down No. 2 Texas in front of a packed crowd in the Maravich Center Sunday. The Tigers won 70-65.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half. However, LSU forced 11 Texas turnovers in the first half and 17 on the day. The Longhorns only averaged 10 turnovers per game this season. The Tigers scored 11 points off of those turnovers in the game.

LSU was led in scoring by Mikaylah Williams who put up 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals. As a team, LSU had 11 steals on the day.

The Tigers hand Texas their first loss of the season while they improve to 16-2 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play.

The Tigers will have nearly a week off from playing before traveling to Norman to take on No. 5 Oklahoma next Sunday.