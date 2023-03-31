Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball wins game 1 vs no. 10 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - Two of the best pitchers in the country went at it on Thursday night infront of a record breaking 13,008 Alex Box crowd. But it was clutch hitting by Jordan Thompson that lifted no. 1 LSU baseball team to a huge win over Tennessee 5-2.
Paul Skenes another excellent performance, going 7 innings, giving up 1 run with 12 strikeouts. That's Skenes 7th straight start with 10 or more strikeouts.
On the other side, Tennessee's Chase Dollander was putting up 0's as well, he went 4.2 innings, giving up 2 runs with 3 strikeouts.
This game was tied at 2 in the 8th, when Jordan Thompson had the bases loaded. Thompson then hit the ball into the gap for a bases clearing double.
Garrett Edwards gets the win for the Tigers in relief. Game 2 will be tomorrow at 6pm on the SEC Network.
