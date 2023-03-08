71°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Lamar 9-2
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't a seven-inning run rule, but the Tigers took care of business on Wednesday against Lamar. Right-hander Christian Little had his first start as a Tiger, throwing four innings and giving up only one run with three strikeouts.
It was another big day at the plate for Tommy White, who had his third homer of the season and drove in four RBIs. Freshmen Paxton Kling continued his hot stretch with his second homer this year.
Trending News
The Tigers now improve to 12-1, and will get ready for a weekend series against Samford at The Box starting Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prosecutor accused of hurting kids in 2021 hit-and-run crash still awaiting trial
-
No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges,...
-
Numerous arrests after massive high school brawl that sent officer to hospital
-
Lower speed limit, crosswalks planned for busy street in Zachary
-
Deputies find gun near high school campus after massive fight
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs