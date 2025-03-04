No. 1 LSU back at the Box for midweek matchup against North Dakota State

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in action on Tuesday night for the first of a two-game midweek series against North Dakota State. LSU is now ranked the top team in the country in D1Baseball's Top 25 rankings.

The Tigers are coming off a big weekend where they claimed the Frisco College Baseball Classic championship with wins over Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston. The Tigers also secured wins over Nicholls and Dallas Baptist University last week. The team hit .348 last week with 16 doubles, one triple and six homers.

LSU is 11-1 this season, while North Dakota State is 1-9, including being swept in a three-game series against Alabama last weekend. LSU and North Dakota State met for the first time last season, as the Tigers posted 6-1 and 7-0 wins over the Bison.

First pitch between the Tigers and Bison is scheduled for 6:30 P.M. in Alex Box Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network+ and be broadcast on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge.