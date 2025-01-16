Nintendo announces next-generation console: Your kid's 2025 Christmas present?

It's been eight years since Nintendo dropped its last home console, the Nintendo Switch, and the handheld-home console hybrid broke records as the highest-grossing console for the company and the third-highest grossing console of all time. Thursday, Nintendo showed off what will be hitting the shelves next.

The next console, which has been aptly dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2, was shown off in a trailer the company released Thursday morning.

While the showcase did not go into extensive detail about what to expect from the new console, some key features were shown that differentiates the Switch 2 from its predecessor.

The dimensions of the screen appear to be larger.

Instead of its controllers sliding into the sides of the screen to lock into place, the Switch 2's controllers will instead plug directly in.

The controllers appear to have mouse-like capabilities when used on a flat surface, suggesting a new dimension for Nintendo original games.

The console will have backward compatibility with original Switch games.

And while this wasn't necessarily a detail about the console, one of the games featured in the short trailer appeared to be the next entry in the company's series Mario Kart, which hasn't seen an addition since 2014.

Further details weren't immediately available, but Nintendo also announced a presentation scheduled for Apr. 2 with more in-depth information.

The console is slated to release sometime in 2025.