64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nicholls wins first game in Baton Rouge since 2015 with 6-5 win over #1 LSU

3 hours 12 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 10:16 PM April 25, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers fell to Nicholls on Tuesday, 6-5, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s record becomes 32-8 and Nicholls moves to 23-16 overall.

Nicholls’ middle reliever, Saltaformaggio (3-1) earned the win, tossing three innings and allowing no runs on no hits.

LSU’s Bryce Collins (2-1) was charged with the loss after working the final two innings of the game, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and walking two.

Trending News

Despite being down 2 heading into the bottom of the 9th, Jared Jones' 12th homerun of the year brought LSU to within one. Tigers would load the bases but the rally would fall short after Cade Beloso's blooper to center was caught and Jack Merrifield, running from second, passed the runner at third for the final out. Nicholls wins its first game in Baton Rouge since 2015.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days