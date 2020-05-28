NFL teams allowed to reopen ticket offices, shops next week

The NFL issued new guidance Thursday instructing that NFL teams could reopen more of their facilities starting Monday.

A letter sent from the league to all 32 clubs Thursday says they can begin opening ticket offices, retail shops and other "customer-facing" facilities starting June 1, so long as their opening falls in line with each respective state's reopening guidelines.

Employees at these operations will count toward each facility's limit of 50 percent staffing, or no more than 75 workers total.

A new memo just sent to NFL teams and the next phase of reopening team facilities pic.twitter.com/rkO48y8Rh9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2020

Clubs may also continue to provide medical and health services to players who were receiving treatment as of March 25.

Teams were first allowed to start reopening their facilities in a more limited capacity earlier this month.