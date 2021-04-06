NFL player turns himself in to Dallas authorities following assault allegation

DALLAS, Texas - Authorities in Dallas, Texas report that a National Football League player accused of assaulting a woman in a domestic incident turned himself in to authorities on Monday, April 5 and was shortly thereafter released from jail, CNN reports.

Jeff Gladney of the Minnesota Vikings is the football player who reportedly surrendered to authorities at the Dallas County Jail.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident that led to the accusation against Gladney occurred Friday. Police say during the April 2 event, Gladney and a 22-year-old woman were allegedly involved in a verbal spat about content in a cell phone.

Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez with the Dallas Police Department explained to reporters that as the argument escalated, the 24-year-old athlete's angry words apparently turned into physical violence against the woman.

"The altercation escalated, at which time Mr. Gladney physically assaulted the victim. Mr. Gladney left the location prior to officers' arrival," Gutierrez said. "There was a warrant for Assault -- Family Violence for Mr. Gladney's arrest and he turned himself into the Dallas County Jail."

CNN reports that Gladney was charged with an assault on a household member impeding breathing or circulation.

Shortly after he was put behind bars, the football player was released on bail.

According to CNN, the Vikings issued a statement, saying, "We are aware of Jeff's arrest and are gathering additional information. We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time, we will have no further comment."

An NFL spokesperson, likewise, told the news outlet that that the league "will review the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy."