94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NFL fights back against Saints fans' 'no call' lawsuit

4 hours 31 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 August 08, 2019 10:13 AM August 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: FOX Sports

NEW ORLEANS – In an attempt to block a New Orleans Saints fans' lawsuit against the NFL after the NFC Championship game "no call," league attorneys filed an appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The New Orleans organization said it agreed with the appeal. In a Tuesday brief, the Saints organization said "it shared the fans' disappointment but already achieved rule changes it wanted," WWL-TV reports.

"The Saints appreciate that those fans are willing to take up what they may perceive to be the Saints' cause," the court document says. "But taking up such a cause in this form, in the courts, is not warranted, and is not in the Saints' interests."

According to the outlet, NFL attorney Glad Jones argues in the filing that this suit would open up the NFL and other leagues to these kinds of "time-intensive legal proceedings" and could mire the legal system. 

The lawsuit, filed by Antonio LeMon, seeks $75,000 in damages.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days