68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

News groups fight to keep Harvey Weinstein's hearing open

2 hours 41 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 7:50 AM April 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Both sides in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case want the media and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul's next court appearance.

News organizations including The Associated Press are fighting to keep the hearing open plan to file a petition Monday with the court. Prosecutors say a Friday hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein's right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose, allegations against him are not part of the underlying criminal case.

Prosecutors want the women to testify at Weinstein's June 3 trial to show he has had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he testifies. Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days