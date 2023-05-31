Newest opponent to Cassidy health bill? Louisiana's governor

90°
5 years 8 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 2:22 PM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is having trouble persuading leaders in his own state to back his proposal to undo President Barack Obama's health law.
  
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday he opposes the Republican senator's legislation. Edwards says it would eliminate Louisiana's Medicaid expansion program that provides health coverage to 430,000 people.
  
Edwards' opposition came after his health secretary, Rebekah Gee, earlier blasted Cassidy's proposal on Twitter, saying it would force damaging cuts to Louisiana's health services.
  
The legislation would replace much of Obama's law with block grants to states and would cut and reshape Medicaid. Cassidy says that gives states more flexibility to design their own programs.
  
Cassidy and his chief co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham, are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.

