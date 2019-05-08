Latest Weather Blog
New York Yankees send wreath after officer killed in Biloxi
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. - It appears a New York baseball team sent a wreath in memory of a Biloxi officer who was killed over the weekend.
Officer Robert McKeithen was shot Sunday outside a police station in Mississippi. The suspect, Darian Atkinson, was arrested Monday. He was charged with capital murder.
His brother, Darian Tawan Atkinson, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.
A memorial was set up in honor of McKeithen.
Memorial for officer Robert McKeithen is growing. You can’t see it from here but the inside is filled too. pic.twitter.com/0lBw36eaox— Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) May 7, 2019
Countless flowers and wreaths covered McKeithen's patrol unit, including one from the New York Yankees.
This wreath on officer Robert McKeithen’s patrol car appears to be from the New York Yankees. pic.twitter.com/xpycv6nH6m— Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) May 7, 2019
