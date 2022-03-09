New video shows moments leading up to Walmart brawl; 2 more arrests made

GONZALES - Police have made more arrests in a violent melee in the checkout line of an Ascension Parish Walmart earlier this week.

The Gonzales Police Department said Wednesday that two more were in custody. According to the department, five of the seven suspects involved have been arrested in the days since the fight, which happened Monday at a Walmart along Airline Highway.

Police said their charges include simple battery, criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace.

New video obtained Wednesday showed a group of women entering the Walmart and blindsiding a store employee working a register. Multiple bystanders got involved, and the ensuing fight was caught on video.

Some of the people involved were juveniles, according to Gonzales Police. The names of those suspects have not been released at this time.