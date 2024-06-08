96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New truck unveiled at Ponchatoula called 'Swiss Army Knife' of fire trucks

4 hours 31 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, June 08 2024 Jun 8, 2024 June 08, 2024 11:17 AM June 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Fire Department has taken possession of a new vehicle described as the "Swiss Army Knife of a Fire Truck."

The supplier of the Rosenbauer fire truck, Bonaventure Fire and Safety, said the truck has a 1,200-gallon water tank plus other features designed to aid firefighting efforts.

The Tangipahoa Parish Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 announced the unit's arrival Friday.

Trending News

More information is available here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days