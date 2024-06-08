96°
Latest Weather Blog
New truck unveiled at Ponchatoula called 'Swiss Army Knife' of fire trucks
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Fire Department has taken possession of a new vehicle described as the "Swiss Army Knife of a Fire Truck."
The supplier of the Rosenbauer fire truck, Bonaventure Fire and Safety, said the truck has a 1,200-gallon water tank plus other features designed to aid firefighting efforts.
The Tangipahoa Parish Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 announced the unit's arrival Friday.
Trending News
More information is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine homicide obstruction suspect
-
After 41 years, Pat Sajak makes his final spin as host of...
-
'I'm going to f*****g shoot you:' BRPD releases body camera footage of...
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th annual Pedaling for Peace
-
CATS striving to improve service, but problems persist
Sports Video
-
Steven Milam invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp
-
John Emery Jr. stays at LSU
-
Ali Newland and Taylor Pleasants heading to professional softball
-
LSU Baseball players make an appearance at Baton Rouge Rougarou game
-
Griffin Herring finalist for Stopper of the Year Award