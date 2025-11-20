73°
Latest Weather Blog
New Target coming to Juban Crossing shopping center
DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Target is coming to the Juban Crossing shopping center, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.
The 128,000 square-foot store will be on the northwest corner of Juban Road and Juban Crossing Boulevard.
There will also be a new 75,000 square-foot junior anchor space next to the Target that will be open to other retailers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...
-
Louisiana native Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA...
-
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
-
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in...