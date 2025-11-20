73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Target coming to Juban Crossing shopping center

1 hour 26 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 November 20, 2025 5:05 PM November 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Target is coming to the Juban Crossing shopping center, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.

The 128,000 square-foot store will be on the northwest corner of Juban Road and Juban Crossing Boulevard. 

There will also be a new 75,000 square-foot junior anchor space next to the Target that will be open to other retailers.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days