New superintendent chosen for Livingston Parish Public Schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A new superintendent has been chosen to replace Rick Wentzel for the Livingston Parish Public School System.

The school board announced Thursday night that Joe Murphy, who's currently the assistant superintendent, will take Wentzel's place.

Murphy has worked in the Livingston Parish School System since 1992, serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and supervisor. He's credited with managing much of the district's recovery from the August 2016 flood.

In February, Wentzel announced his retirement after three years of serving as superintendent. Wentzel has been part of the education system for 33 years, and 22 of those years were spent in the Livingston Parish Public School System.