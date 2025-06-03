New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000 jobs statewide

Photo: LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business

BATON ROUGE — Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion in revenue for the entire state of Louisiana, a new study released Tuesday by LSU economists says.

The massive impact of the 11th New Orleans-hosted Super Bowl more than doubled the impact of the 2013 edition of the NFL championship. According to the E.J. Ourso College of Business, this year's event was the second-most financially impactful Super Bowl of all time.

“Super Bowl LIX was a tremendous success for New Orleans and all of Louisiana,” Gov. Jeff Landry said. “Hosting the Super Bowl is so much more than a football game. It’s an opportunity to drive an economic impact that is both immediate and long-term. We seized the opportunity to showcase Louisiana, and we scored huge!”

According to the study, 9,787 local jobs were supported because of the event. Louisiana workers generated $395 million in wages, the report adds.

The 115,000 attendees and various vendors spent $658 million, generating $82.7 million in tax revenue at the state and local levels.

The massive influx of tourists was more than just about football. Louisiana Economic Development touted the 14,000 square-foot Louisiana NOW Pavilion, an immersive space that hosted more than 4,000 local, national, and international business leaders, entrepreneurs, journalists and stakeholders throughout the entire Super Bowl week. LED says the pavilion was a way to use international exposure to promote the state as a top business destination.

Leading up to the game, state and local officials said they also invested heavily into infrastructure revitalization and economic development campaigns totaling $70 million across more than 500 initiatives, LED added.

The investment into the city and Louisiana as a whole happened a month after a terror attack left 14 dead and dozens injured on New Year's Day.

“By hosting its record-tying eleventh Super Bowl shortly after a national tragedy, the Big Easy showed us the power of coming together to achieve a common goal,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “This impact report is the latest reminder that the Super Bowl is more than a game; it’s an economic engine that supports local businesses and residents, strengthening the host city and state. We are grateful to the New Orleans Saints and the civic and political leaders across Louisiana who welcomed our fans, partners, and media and made this achievement possible.”

The complete report about the Super Bowl's impact can be read here.