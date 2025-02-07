Super Bowl LIX's economic boom being felt by businesses in capital region

BATON ROUGE — While New Orleans is the center of the sports and tourism world this weekend, a lot of capital region businesses are feeling the economic boom that comes with hosting a Super Bowl as well.

Businesses in the food, hospitality and entertainment industries told WBRZ they're in for a big weekend.

Over the past few days, multiple charter flights have touched down at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport bringing visitors from Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Right by the airport is the Hilton Garden Inn Baton Rouge Airport, which says it's had its fair share of fans come in over the last few days.

"We're picking up greatly with the overflow this weekend. We're reaching 100 percent occupancy, which is great over the next four days," Director of Sales Nestor Rodriguez said.

Some hotel rooms around the Superdome in New Orleans cost nearly $5,000 a night. Hilton Garden's average price for a room this weekend is around $400 a night.

"By us being close to the airport, you got easy access in and out to the interstate, rental cars. We have a restaurant on the property. We always make it for our guests, so they can grab a bite to eat before they hit the road," Rodriguez said.

Many of these visitors are in Louisiana for the first time. One thing on one group of Eagles' fans from Maryland's bucket lists was to take a swamp tour.

"(We're) loving it. Good food, good people, everybody's really nice, just did an awesome tour," Eagles fan Jason Harvey said. "It was a good time. We saw a bunch of alligators, for the first time, never saw alligators not inside of a zoo or not inside of a cage."

Harvey and his group toured the swamps in Plaquemine with Last Wilderness Swamp Tours. Last Wilderness Tour Guide Albert Wilson says that the Super Bowl, combined with the nice weather, is contributing to increased profits this weekend.

One of the most well-known draws to southern Louisiana is the food. Walk On's on Burbank near Tiger Stadium was especially a hot spot.

LSU softball starts on Friday with a game against Charlotte and LSU women's basketball game plays on Sunday against Tennessee right before Super Bowl LIX. Walk On's general manager Nando Cuellar says it's a weekend his team is always excited about.

"In sales, we normally will do about $50,000 to $60,000; this weekend we'll probably end up doing an extra $20,000," Cuellar said.