2une In discusses Louisiana tourism renaissance after Super Bowl success
BATON ROUGE - On the heels of Super Bowl LIX's success in the Big Easy, officials are talking about how Louisiana can keep the momentum and keep the state as a tourist destination.
The success of Super Bowl LIX proved what statewide collaboration can achieve, delivering economic growth that benefits hotels, restaurants, and attractions far beyond New Orleans, officials with New Orleans & Company said.
You can wait the full interview with the company above for more information about how organizations are working to drive more tourist impact in the state.
