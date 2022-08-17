94°
New solar-powered parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge

6 hours 55 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, August 17 2022 Aug 17, 2022 August 17, 2022 9:01 AM August 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice solar-powered parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters.

Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district. 

The kiosks will allow you to pay via card, coin or the Flowbird app. The app allows you to reserve parking, finding a parking spot and will alert you when your time is expiring. Parking will be tracked by your license plate.

"You will need to enter your license plate number through the app or through the machine and it will know you have paid based on that license plate number," said DDD Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal.

According to officials, the 421 old meters covered 75 loading spaces, 50 handicap spaces, and 100 parking spots used for businesses. The new kiosks will cover roughly 850 parking spaces and are reportedly graffiti- and corrosion-proof. 

Half of the kiosks have been delivered and the rest will be arriving soon. The City-Parish says the goal is to have them all installed by October 1.

