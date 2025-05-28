NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued as storms move into Capital Area

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for damaging winds and/or large hail in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, shelter in a sturdy, enclosed building. Ensure your pets have adequate shelter, and try to avoid covered decks, large rooms, and sheds. For more on severe thunderstorm safety, CLICK HERE.

The primary threats will include damaging straight-line winds up to 65 mph and isolated hail up to quarter-size. The Storm Station will monitor the potential for a brief spin-up, but that is not the top concern. Storms will become more widespread through the afternoon and persist into the evening. Of those storms, only a handful might become severe.

A stalling front will trigger additional rounds of storms through the end of the week. But as the rain departs, an uncommon delight for the time of year will emerge.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening, making for a soggy start to the night. Eventually, storms should work over the atmosphere, leading to a lull in heavy rain for a few hours. But rain chances do not go away overnight. Another disturbance will slide through, resulting in scattered storms along boundaries left behind by evening rain. Expect an overnight low in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday is somewhat of a tricky forecast. With no major systems arriving, storms will develop on their own accord due to smaller-scale features that are difficult to see in advance with precision. With lots of moisture and leftover boundaries from recent rain, the Storm Station expects approximately 70% of the Capital Area to see measurable rain on Thursday. But it won’t come all at once; rather, storms of the off-and-on variety are expected. A strong storm or two capable of gusty winds and/or hail also cannot be ruled out. A mixture of clouds and sun will help push highs into the mid 80s.

Up Next: A cold front will scoot through the region on Friday, bringing another round of storms. The exact timing will become clearer on Thursday, but there is high confidence of a frontal passage by evening. A rare treat will be left behind. Saturday will be pleasant with a break in humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Such occurrences are not so common for late May. Enjoy it while it lasts, because the summer feel will return by next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

