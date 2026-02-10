New Roads Police chief resigns following reports by The WBRZ Investigative Unit

NEW ROADS - New Roads Police Chief Louis Hamilton tendered his resignation on Tuesday, following a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

According to sources, Hamilton was asked to step down after recent issues in the department, including the arrest of Officer Quincy Lathers for selling drugs and the resignation of Assistant Chief John Chambliss.

WBRZ has been trying to get in touch with Hamilton and New Roads Mayor Theron Smith for days. Neither has returned our calls.

Hamilton is the third New Roads Police chief since 2024.

New Roads Councilman Kurt Kellerman spoke with WBRZ's Bess Casserleigh on Monday, asking for a change in leadership.

"The citizens have no confidence in the police department," he said.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said Monday he is open to having talks about merging the New Roads Police Department and sheriff's office.