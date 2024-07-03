Latest Weather Blog
New preparation for this year's Fireworks on the Mississippi
BATON ROUGE - For more than 50 years, WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi has brought together the Baton Rouge community and neighboring parishes for the largest fireworks show in Louisiana.
Preparations for this year's show are different than previous years. Lead technician Adam Siegal said in the past, they used a manual system. This year everything will be digital.
“We have a lot more control over when the shell launches to when it breaks in the air. We can eliminate dead air and make it a better event,” Siegal said.
He said the system is more reliable and leaves less room for error.
"It eliminates the human factor on the scene from the operator. We can have a team of people create or review the show digitally on the computer," he said.
Sponsor Spencer Calahan said he is honored to be a part of the long-time tradition.
“We’re looking forward to spending time with family, celebrating Independence Day, and we just wish everybody and safe Fourth of July,” Calahan said.
For information on the show and other Fourth of July events, click here.
