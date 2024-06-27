Variety of Independence Day events planned across Greater Baton Rouge area through July 4 weekend

BATON ROUGE — The capital region has no shortage of events ahead of the celebration of the nation's 248th birthday.

Here's a list of the events leading up to Independence Day across multiple parishes, including WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4:

Ascension Parish

Stars and Stripes: A Celebration at Conway

June 27 (6-9 p.m.); 7900 La. 44, Gonzales

A family-friendly, free event featuring kids' activities, music by Dustin Guedry and a fireworks show.

Fireworks on the River

July 3 (4-10 p.m.); Crescent Park, Donaldsonville

Featuring live music by the Michael Foster Project, as well as all-ages entertainment in the lead-up to the fireworks.

East Baton Rouge Parish

The Baton Rouge Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

July 3 (6:30-7:30 p.m.); Kenilworth Parkway

An annual event celebrating the 52nd Independence Day Parade with many civic, youth and patriotic groups.

Red White & Blues: A 4th of July Fest

July 4 (6 p.m.-10 a.m.); 200-238 North Boulevard, Galvex Plaza

A free, family-friendly festival that celebrates local blues legend Chris LeBlanc and features a variety of food vendors.

4th of July Fireworks: Lawn Party

July 4 (7 p.m.); 777 L’Auberge Ave, L'Auberge Casino and Hotel

A family-friendly event where all ages are welcome that features a variety of food trucks and a firework show.

4th of July Concert Band by Baton Rouge Concert Band

July 4 (7-8:30 p.m.); 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, The Main Library at Goodwood

A spirited event free to the public led by the Baton Rouge Concert Band featuring a volunteer group of almost 60 musicians and composers like Sousa and Irving Berlin.

4th of July at The Deck

July 4 (8-10 p.m.); 201 Lafayette Street, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

A celebration that includes live music and a variety of food by Cajun Chicken Wings and Smashed Heidelburger.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi

July 4 (9-9:25 p.m.); 1650 Highland Road

An event that will display fireworks presented by the Manship Family and WBRZ to celebrate America’s Independence.

4th of July: Live Music Party

July 4-6 (7 p.m.); 4728 Constitution Avenue, Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

An event filled with a variety of live music by The Eddie Smith Band, Terrell Griffin & Velvet Audio and Dustin Guedry.

Iberville Parish

Independence Day Celebration

July 4 (2-9 p.m.); 1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive, St. Gabriel

A family-friendly event that features a live performance by Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces and a firework show.

July 4th: Hometown Celebration

July 4 (3-9 p.m.); 57845 Foundry Street, Plaquemine

This jam-packed event features a variety of family-friendly activities including a boat parade, a veterans ceremony and a fireworks display.

Livingston Parish

Celebration in the Park

June 29 (5 p.m.); Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker

A celebration in the park featuring kids' activities, music by 1-10 Bound Band and DJ Sandra Richard and a firework display.

Pointe Coupee Parish

4th of July: Celebrations in New Roads

July 4 (4-10 p.m.); Morrison Parkway, New Roads

A family-friendly event featuring a golf cart and boat parade, music by Total Control Band and fireworks.

St. Helena Parish

4th of July in St. Helena

July 4 (3:30-9:30 p.m.); 1498 Main Street, Lyman Park

A celebration in the park that includes a variety of activities such as a bicycle parade, St. Helena Community Band Concert, a community festival and a fireworks display.

St. Mary Parish

4th of July Lake Jam

July 4 (4-9 p.m.); 2300 La. 70, Morgan City

A jam-packed event featuring kid’s activities, music by Cliff and Sidepiece Band and a fireworks show.

Tangipahoa Parish

4th of July: Celebration at the North Shore

July 4-7; 43234 La. 445, Ponchatoula

A multi-day event featuring a pool party with DJ Joel, the Jo & Mo Show, and a fireworks show.

West Baton Rouge Parish

Fourth Fest: Downtown Port Allen

July 4 (5-10 p.m.); 27050 North Westport Drive, Port Allen

A free event featuring WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi that includes face painting, a magic show and a live performance from the Rockin’ Mozart School of Music Youth Bands.

West Feliciana Parish

4th of July: At the River

July 4th (4 p.m.); 5730 Commerce Street, St. Francisville

A family-friendly celebration in the park featuring food trucks, live music by Trey and Lexi Pendley and a firework show.