New Orleans will keep mask mandate for now, mayor says

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said New Orleans' mask mandate would remain in effect despite Governor Edwards making changes to statewide restrictions.

Cantrell announced during a news conference Wednesday that the mandate would remain, though she said the city might be closer to lifting some COVID-19 restrictions. She said a full reopening would depend on the city reaching herd immunity through vaccination, laying out a requirement of at least a 75-percent vaccination rate.

Her announcement follows Gov. John Bel Edwards' Tuesday announcement, where he ended a statewide mask mandate and allowed local governments to set their own mask requirements.

Cantrell will release more information in her Thursday address to the city with Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director.