75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans school teacher, coach arrested on child pornography charges, AG's office says

1 hour 41 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 4:57 PM January 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — A teacher and tennis coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said.

Benoit G. Cransac, 49, was arrested by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents at the school's campus on 22 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. He teaches French to students in grades 1-5 and coaches middle school tennis, the school's website says. 

The AG's office said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and, through an investigation, found child sexual abuse material that had been uploaded to an online account belonging to Cransac.

"If you possess child sexual abuse material, you will be arrested and prosecuted. While this is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with potential information should contact my office at 225-326-6100," Murrill said.

Trending News

Cransac was booked into the New Orleans Central Lock-up and his bond amount is pending.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days