BRPD: Man arrested for murder after 36-year-old killed in shooting at Boardwalk Drive hotel
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for murder following a shooting at the Eagle Suites on Boardwalk Drive.
On January 28, Kevin White Jr. was found dead on a balcony with gunshot wounds. Officials said they developed Daniel Atkins, 36, as a suspect.
Atkins was apprehended in Concordia Parish for outstanding warrants on February 25. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Atkins also has previous arrests for weapon charges, domestic abuse and child endangerment, BRPD said.
