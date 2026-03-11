BRPD: Man arrested for murder after 36-year-old killed in shooting at Boardwalk Drive hotel

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for murder following a shooting at the Eagle Suites on Boardwalk Drive.

On January 28, Kevin White Jr. was found dead on a balcony with gunshot wounds. Officials said they developed Daniel Atkins, 36, as a suspect.

Atkins was apprehended in Concordia Parish for outstanding warrants on February 25. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Atkins also has previous arrests for weapon charges, domestic abuse and child endangerment, BRPD said.