77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American sports by Forbes

52 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 10:50 AM October 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson was named America's most powerful woman in sports by Forbes.  

Benson became the only woman to own both an NFL and an NBA franchise after the death of her husband, Tom Benson, left her in charge of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. 

"The two teams now carry a combined valuation of $8.35 billion while Benson herself has an estimated net worth of $7.9 billion," the magazine reported.

Mrs. Benson led the Saints to extend their lease agreement at the Caesars Superdome in October, keeping the team in New Orleans for the next few decades. 

The 2025 list honors women who not only wield power within the world of sports but are also shaping the future of sports.

Other notable figures on the list included Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and Olympic champion Simone Biles. The full list can be read here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days