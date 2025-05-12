74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans Saints invite fans to June minicamp for first look at Kellen Moore-led team

3 hours 23 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, May 12 2025 May 12, 2025 May 12, 2025 12:17 PM May 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' June minicamp practices will give the public their first on-field look at a Kellen Moore-led Saints team.

The June 10 and 11 practices will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, and Who Dat Nation will get their first looks at the team's nine-player draft class, including Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

Minicamp will also give fans a look at a post-Derek Carr offense. Carr retired over the weekend after a shoulder injury put his future with the team in question.

Attendance at practice is free of charge, but capacity is limited. Saints season ticketholders may reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the team said.

The general public can reserve tickets for the practices by registering here starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Trending News

Gates will open for both practices at 11 a.m., 50 minutes before practice is scheduled to start. Following practice, Saints players are set to be available to sign autographs, but this is subject to weather, time and other circumstances, the team said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days