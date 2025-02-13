Latest Weather Blog
Saints introduce new head coach Kellen Moore in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The newest and youngest coach in the NFL was introduced in New Orleans on Thursday as Kellen Moore takes over the Saints as his first head coaching job.
Moore will soon coach in the same building that he just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in, however his roster will be very different than the championship caliber line-up he just took the field with.
Even still Moore is excited about the potential for change in the Crescent City.
"We have an exciting future for New Orleans football," Moore said at the Saints team facility on Thursday. "Our No. 1 goal is to create an environment that allows every player and coaching staff member to be their best. This is the greatest team sport in the world for a reason – because it takes everyone. We know that when we do this, when we build a brand of football that we're all appreciative of, it's going to be a smart, fast and physical football team.
"I know that our style (is one) that (Saints fans) will be proud of and that they will rally behind. We have a tremendous advantage in the National Football League because of the phenomenal fan base that we have, because of the home-field advantage that the Caesars Superdome provides."
