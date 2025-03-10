New Orleans Saints are trading for a former LSU defensive lineman

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are trading a 2026 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Godchaux is 30 years old, and he's entering his ninth season in the NFL. He is set to return to Louisiana after growing up in Plaquemine and playing high school football for the Plaquemine Green Devils. He was then drafted in 2017 out of LSU in the fifth round to the Miami Dolphins.

He played in all 68 regular-season games over the past four years with the Patriots and, during that time, accrued 2.5 sacks and 250 tackles. Godchaux has been utilized as a run-stopping nose tackle during his career and could be a big upgrade to the Saints' interior defensive line. New Orleans had the second-worst run defense in the league in 2024, allowing 141.4 yards per game.

Godchaux wrote on X today, "Home is where the heart is! Excited to be coming home and playing for the great state of Louisiana!"