New Orleans rapper among 10 hurt in Miami shooting during French Montana video shoot

Photo: NBC 6

MIAMI, Fla. - At least 10 people, including New Orleans rapper Rob49, were injured in a shooting outside a Miami restaurant during what witnesses said was a music video shoot for rapper French Montana.

NBC 6 reports Miami Gardens police responded to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at The Licking soul food restaurant on Northwest 27th Street.

Rapper Ced Mogul said he was at the video shoot nearby when someone was robbed. The shoot then moved outside the popular soul food restaurant, where gunfire erupted. He told NBC 6 that rapper Rob49 was among those hurt.

Ced Mogul shared video that showed French Montana and Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot and before the shooting. He also shared video of police and fire rescue helping some of the wounded outside the restaurant, according to the news outlet.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that 10 people were injured. Their conditions were not released, but no fatalities have been reported.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation as local police seek more information.