Police attempting to identify man connected to shooting on North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for information on a person related to a Sunday shooting on North Foster Drive.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place on the 2100 block of North Foster Drive on Dec. 8.
Anyone with information is urged to call 225-344-7867.
