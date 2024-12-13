59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police attempting to identify man connected to shooting on North Foster Drive

3 hours 31 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 3:41 PM December 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for information on a person related to a Sunday shooting on North Foster Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place on the 2100 block of North Foster Drive on Dec. 8.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to call 225-344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days