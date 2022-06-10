74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans' prominent Voodoo Fest taking a 'pause' in 2022

2 hours 36 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, June 10 2022 Jun 10, 2022 June 10, 2022 4:38 PM June 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Voodoo Fest

NEW ORLEANS - The beloved music festival Voodoo Fest, which has been canceled for the past two years, is taking a 'pause' again in 2022. 

The 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic. The next year, the festival was delayed again, and while the ongoing pandemic was likely still a factor, the 2021 cancellation announcement did not cite a specific reason.

Similarly, the 2022 cancellation announcement did not give a reason why the festival would not return to New Orleans this year. 

Trending News

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience posted on their website saying to keep an eye on its social media for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days