New Orleans' prominent Voodoo Fest taking a 'pause' in 2022
NEW ORLEANS - The beloved music festival Voodoo Fest, which has been canceled for the past two years, is taking a 'pause' again in 2022.
The 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic. The next year, the festival was delayed again, and while the ongoing pandemic was likely still a factor, the 2021 cancellation announcement did not cite a specific reason.
Similarly, the 2022 cancellation announcement did not give a reason why the festival would not return to New Orleans this year.
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience posted on their website saying to keep an eye on its social media for further updates.
