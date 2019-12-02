New Orleans police offering $10K reward for info on mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS – On the Monday after a mass shooting that left 10 people wounded, police continue to search for answers.

The shooting took place on Canal Street during a particularly busy time due to out-of-towners visiting for the Bayou Classic game. WWL reports that shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the crowded street, near the intersection with St. Charles Avenue.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said when the shooting occurred, the streets were so crowded that patrolling officers couldn't see who had the gun.

“We had officers right there within that very block that actually thought they were being fired upon and took a position to respond to this," Ferguson said.

Though no officers were shot, 10 civilians were hurt; two are listed in critical condition, one suffering from chest wounds and the other from injuries to the torso.

But what happened within the moments leading up to the shooting is still unknown. Police detained a person after the shooting, but that person had been released from custody as of Monday.

Though little is known of the perpetrators, police say they're certain the violence was the result of an ongoing dispute and not an act of domestic terrorism. Those responsible are believed to be from outside the New Orleans area, but police could not elaborate beyond that.

Representatives of the New Orleans Police Department said Monday they're offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate," Chief Ferguson said in a statement.

"For a fourth straight year, New Orleans continues to see significant reductions in violent crime. Mayor Cantrell, myself and all of City leadership remain steadfast and committed to continuing that trend. We will not let the acts of a few deter us."

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.