Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans Pelicans fire head coach Willie Green after 2-10 start during his fifth season with the team

Saturday, November 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Willie Green on Saturday after a 2-10 start during his fifth season with the team, according to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"After careful evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at head coach," Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars.

James Borrego was named the interim head coach for the time being. 

"I have the utmost respect for Willie Green, and I’m sincerely appreciative of his contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

