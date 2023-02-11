45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans parade float hits tree at beginning of route, delays festivities for half an hour

1 hour 4 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, February 11 2023 Feb 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 8:04 PM February 11, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A float in the Krewe of Pygmalion parade Saturday night hit a tree and delayed the route for half an hour, WWL-TV reports. 

A video posted by WWL-TV showed the float wedged against a low-hanging branch, reportedly at the beginning of the route. A piece of the float also seemingly broke off into the tree. 

The parade was delayed for around 30 minutes before the good times kept rolling. 

Trending News

The festival fumble came only a day after a confetti cannon on another parade float Friday night went off and hit a transformer, knocking power out for the surrounding neighborhood for roughly 25 minutes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days