New Orleans parade float hits tree at beginning of route, delays festivities for half an hour

Photo via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A float in the Krewe of Pygmalion parade Saturday night hit a tree and delayed the route for half an hour, WWL-TV reports.

A video posted by WWL-TV showed the float wedged against a low-hanging branch, reportedly at the beginning of the route. A piece of the float also seemingly broke off into the tree.

It looks like a float with the Krewe of Pygmalion ran into a tree at the beginning of the route on Magazine and Jefferson. Part of the float broke off, but after about a 30 minute delay they are rolling again. pic.twitter.com/uvPyyOyMBy — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) February 12, 2023

The parade was delayed for around 30 minutes before the good times kept rolling.

The festival fumble came only a day after a confetti cannon on another parade float Friday night went off and hit a transformer, knocking power out for the surrounding neighborhood for roughly 25 minutes.