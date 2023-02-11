Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans parade float hits tree at beginning of route, delays festivities for half an hour
NEW ORLEANS - A float in the Krewe of Pygmalion parade Saturday night hit a tree and delayed the route for half an hour, WWL-TV reports.
A video posted by WWL-TV showed the float wedged against a low-hanging branch, reportedly at the beginning of the route. A piece of the float also seemingly broke off into the tree.
It looks like a float with the Krewe of Pygmalion ran into a tree at the beginning of the route on Magazine and Jefferson. Part of the float broke off, but after about a 30 minute delay they are rolling again. pic.twitter.com/uvPyyOyMBy— Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) February 12, 2023
The parade was delayed for around 30 minutes before the good times kept rolling.
Trending News
The festival fumble came only a day after a confetti cannon on another parade float Friday night went off and hit a transformer, knocking power out for the surrounding neighborhood for roughly 25 minutes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arrests made in Dior nightclub shooting
-
Sylvia's Valentine's collects heartfelt donations for BR Children's Advocacy Center
-
Oscar Lozada convicted of killing his wife more than a decade after...
-
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
-
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success
-
Southeastern hoops now shares Southland top spot with loss
-
LSU basketball's losing streak at 9 after 87-77 loss to Missouri