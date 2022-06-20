New Orleans mayor responds to criticism over confrontation at concert

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was trying to break up a fight when she got into a confrontation filmed at a concert over the weekend.

The video, which prompted backlash on social media, shows Cantrell arguing with a woman in a restroom at the Fillmore NOLA on Saturday night. The woman involved in the brief shoving match with the mayor reportedly did not realize who Cantrell was at the time, reported WWL-TV.

The mayor's office released a response saying Mayor Cantrell "intervened to diffuse a potentially violent situation."

The Mayor's Office of Communications today released the following statement on a video showing Mayor Cantrell de-escalating an altercation: pic.twitter.com/dJNpuE3b9O — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) June 19, 2022

The artist performing at the concert, rapper Rob49, brought Cantrell on stage after the encounter and commended her for how she handled the situation.