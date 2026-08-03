Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Symphony's new deal brings higher pay and updated policies for musicians
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony announced on Monday that a new four-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified on Friday.
This is the first time an agreement has been negotiated since the 2009/2010 season, with the most notable update being an amended pay scale creating a pay increase for all musicians. The pay increase aligns the Baton Rouge Symphony with other orchestras of similar size and scale.
Other updates to the agreement included increased travel compensation, updated concert attire, individual service agreement policies and orchestra audition guidelines.
Trending News
"The collaborative nature of these negotiations and the positive results that these conversations have generated will serve the BRSO tremendously, and in turn, serve the Baton Rouge community at large," Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Marshall Carby said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' beats 'Avengers: Endgame' box office record
-
'Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore, known for playing mobsters and tough guys, dead...
-
EBR mayor-president's office won't fill chief of staff role while Lon Vicknair...
-
Coroner identifies 35-year-old killed in July hit-and-run along Scenic Highway
-
More than 6 pounds of marijuana seized from abandoned car following Denham...
Sports Video
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp