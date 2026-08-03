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21-year-old fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, coroner says

3 hours 36 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 7:55 AM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old was fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Monday. 

According to the coroner, Jaylin Dabney was found shot off Staring Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was later pronounced dead. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting. 

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