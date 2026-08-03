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65-year-old Lafourche Parish man arrested, charged with kidnapping, inappropriately touching child
LOCKPORT — A 65-year-old Lockport man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a juvenile.
According to Lockport Police, officers responded to reports of a suspicious man at a local business around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Staff told officers that the man, identified as Clint Chauvin, was inside the store with a 10-year-old child. Employees said that the child was not related to Chauvin in any way.
Chauvin was acting inappropriately toward the child, including physically touching them, police added.
Police later learned that Chauvin had approached the child while driving down a local street and lured the child into his vehicle. Chauvin then drove the child to the business. After this, police noted, Chauvin dropped the child off near the original location.
Chauvin then returned home and was arrested by police on simple kidnapping and simple battery charges.
He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $501,000 bond.
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