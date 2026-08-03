Tropical Storm Arthur caused over $112M in agriculture damages

BATON ROUGE — Tropical Storm Arthur caused over $112 million in agriculture and infrastructure damage to many parts of central Louisiana.

The first storm of the 2026 hurricane season contributed major economic losses in many parishes. Severe flooding affected agricultural operations in Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Pointe Coupee, Rapides and St. Landry parishes.

Some areas received over three inches of rain per hour, and parts of Avoyelles Parish got more than 29 inches within 24 hours, the LSU AgCenter said in a news release. The AgCenter conducted a survey to assess damage to these areas and found that about 190,719 acres of crops were affected by flooding and excess moisture.

“Producers reported approximately 19,444 prevented planted acres, more than 76,000 acres with expected quality losses and nearly 15,000 acres requiring additional fertilizer applications to address nutrient losses associated with flooding,” Kurt Guidry, AgCenter economist, said in a prepared statement. “Losses of stored commodities, particularly rice and soybeans, were also reported.”

AgCenter researchers also found that a large amount of farm infrastructure was damaged. Responding farmers reported damage to 375 pieces of machinery and equipment, 41 grain storage facilities, 95 farm buildings and 154 miles of fencing. In addition, producers operated pumps for an estimated 4,720 hours to remove floodwater from production fields and reduce additional crop damage.

Data from the survey shows that most of the economic losses came from crop damage, which was estimated at $88.1 million.

“The vast majority of losses were concentrated in Avoyelles, St. Landry and Rapides parishes, which together accounted for nearly 90% of the total estimated damages,” Guidry said. “Avoyelles Parish alone represented more than 60% of the statewide impact, reflecting the extreme rainfall and flooding experienced within the parish.”